Yul Edochie, estranged wife in endorsement deals jamboree

By Benjamin Njoku

Yul Edochie and his wife Judy Austin were in a happy mood days back following his new endorsement deal with WinBig Lotto, a premier online lottery platform.

The couple shared a joyful video on Instagram, dancing in their living room to celebrate the deal. Yul captioned the video, “How Ijele Odogwu and I danced just after signing a beautiful deal with WinBig Lotto and seeing our fans happy.”

Judy Austin praised Yul, saying he’s the “world’s best” and thanked God for his success, emphasizing that more deals were on the way. This deal comes after Judy Austin celebrated Yul’s renewed contract with a premium beer company.

Yul expressed excitement over the deal and appreciation for his fans, calling the moment a joyful milestone in their journey. Interestingly, Yul’s estranged wife, May Edochie was also having her moment, having been reappointed as the brand ambassador for Omas Studios and unveiled as the new face of Dayzfit Active Wears. May expressed her excitement on Instagram, stating she’s bringing “a new level of energy, authenticity, and passion” to her renewed partnership with Omas Studios. Indeed, both Yul and May are doing well for themselves, and it appears they are not missing each other.