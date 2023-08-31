Police arrest pastor for setting lady on fire during ‘deliverance’

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State Police Command revealed it has arrested one pastor, Taiwo Odebiyi, for allegedly setting ablaze a 21-year-old lady identified as Sukura Owodunni during a deliverance session.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, the incident happened at Cherubim and Seraphim, Maberu Parish, located in Offin, Sagamu area of Ogun State on August 17.

It was reliably gathered that the victim visited the church for a special prayer at the pastor’s invitation.

The pastor directed her to buy amazing grace perfume, local eggs, and a candle for the special prayer.

While praying for her, the pastor was said to have poured the perfume on the lady’s body and lit the candle.

Immediately after the pastor lit the candle, Owodunni was said to have gone up in flames, causing serious burns to her chest, shoulder, and legs.

It was gathered that the suspect was immediately arrested after the Divisional Police Officer in Adigbe, CSP Abdulfattah Ogunsanya, and his men stormed the Church premises on Tuesday.

Odutola added that further investigation had commenced to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ugly incident.

She said, “The victim has been taken to the hospital for medical attention, but was said to have been abandoned to fend for her medical bills.

“Our men have arrested the suspect. The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department after the preliminary investigation is perfected,” Odutola said.

Vanguard news