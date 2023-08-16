Patience Jonathan pledges support for Tinubu’s wife

Former president’s wife Dame Patience Jonathan, has pledged to support the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, to move the country forward, calling on other women to follow suit.

Jonathan gave the assurance on Wednesday during a solidarity visit to the first lady at the presidential villa Abuja.

She thanked the first lady for how far she has impacted the lives of Nigerian women.

She said it was imperative for her, as a former president’s wife, to also support and encourage Mrs Tinubu on things that would move the nation forward.

Jonathan commended women groups for their support for President Bola Tinubu and his wife and pleaded that they should maintain their support for the government to sustain the patriotic efforts.

“You are one of the women that I look forward to because you can make Nigerian women proud; I am here to encourage and support you because we are one country and our country must move forward.

“Twenty-four hours, I am with you, call me anytime, any day, I will work with you as for the country to move forward and to be better because it is our country we have no other place to go.

“When we talk about presidency, we have come and left, it is your turn, we that left must support you to achieve what you are here for like we have archived so that Nigeria will move forward.

“I use this opportunity to plead to the women of this country to support this government; she carried us along when she was a governor’s wife, and now that she is a first lady, the sky is her limit.

The first lady had earlier commended Jonathan for her support and advice.

“We thank God that she is here on a solidarity visit and for us to talk on how to move the nation forward. I appreciate her visit, her support and all the tips she is always giving,’’ the first lady said.