Palliative: Ogun constitutes 29-member distribution committee

By Adeola Pascal

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has set up a 29-member Central Working Committee (CWC), headed by the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, saddled with the mandate for the distribution of palliatives.

The composition of the Committee is aimed at ensuring that the palliatives reached every strata of the society, in line with the promise made to the people of the state by Governor Abiodun.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mr Lekan Adeniran, noted that there will be a similar Committee at the local governments to ensure the seamless distribution of the palliatives.

According to the statement, the Committee has the mandate to implement the various palliatives, put in place by the state government for the citizens.

Members of the CWC were drawn from the 20 local government areas. They include Alhaja Salmot Badru, a former deputy governor in the state; Senator Shuaib Afolabi; Hon. Dewunmi Onanuga; Chief (Mrs) Yetunde Onanuga; Hon. Latifat Ajayi (Deputy Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly); Hon. Lukman Adeleye, (Minority Leader, OGHA; Alhaja Selimot Ottun; Oyindamola Oyelese Adesina; Hon. Femi Ilori-Oduntan; Ayo Shomide; Hon. (Mrs) Motunrayo Adijat Oladapo-Adeleye; Adewale Adeshina; Angel Adelaja; Ola Oresanya.

Others are Mrs Ogunremi; Mrs Abbas (Iyaloja General); Feyikemi Egbeyemi; Yemisi Dawodu; Mr Aiyelagbe Abduljabar; Damilola Otubanjo; Job Akintan; Kolawole Lawal; Biodun Akovoyan; Ayo Somide; Dr Fred-Omojole Omolayo; Mokesioluwa O. Seun-Adedamola; Hon. Oladele Kayode, Mr Sola Arobieke and representatives of labour unions.

The Committee at the local government level, according to the statement will include the council chairmen; members of the state House of Assembly; Leader of the House; secretary to the local government; former GLOs; two members from the CDAs; representative of the market women association; four nominees from non-governmental organisations and representatives from traditional rulers.

The inaugural meeting of the committee has been slated for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.