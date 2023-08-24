No political weapon formed against Akpabio shall prosper – Group

Akpabio

Says that Any group calling for his resignation should be taken to the psychiatrics, for proper mental examination

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

A Group under the aegis 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience [21st CYNDAC has condemned in very strong terms, calls for the resignation of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying that no political weapon formed against him shall prosper.

The group described the women who are protesting against the President of the Senate under the platform of Niger Delta women as non indigenes of South South geo-political zone of the country.

In a statement, Thursday, by the leader of 21st CYNDAC, Gen Izon Ebi, the group said that those calling for his resignation are directly against the people of the Niger Delta region.

The statement titled, ” No weapon formed against the Niger Delta shall prosper.” reads, “The attention of the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience [ 21st CYNDAC ] have been drawn to a certain publication that flew across some Nigerian newspaper and social media space, where some women that were sponsored by bitter politicians, disguised themselves as Niger Delta women and are shamelessly calling for the resignation of the Nigerian senate president Mr. Godswill Akpabio.

“Honestly speaking, that joke was not funny to all of us from the Niger Delta region. There are things you don’t play with, and one of them is what this so called women group just did. Our happiness is that the enemies have through this single move shown our people that they are not sleeping. Thanks to them, we are better prepared.

“The result of our thorough investigation about the matter showed that the women group was not from the Niger” Delta region. Again, there were no ripples generated by the purported speech made by the Senate President, because Nigerian people are well educated to understand that the person of the senate president is a man with no dull moment.

“He is always jovial, cheerful and exhibits a great sense of humour when addressing the people. That quality contributed to his emergence as the senate president of our great nation Nigeria. He was the governor of Akwa Ibom state for good eight years, and no media room recorded any act of wickedness from him against his state.

“Recall that during his time as the governor of Akwa Ibom state, he had no comparison among his peers. His works are speaking for him. We are sure that he will not disappoint the Nigerian people, as he did not disappoint the people of Akwa Ibom state. Senator Godswill Akpabio is a man that maintains quality and real time in all his service delivery. Governors always recounted their achievements before leaving office.

“Sen. Godswill Akpabio’s achievements were too numerous to count, when he left office. He has been tested and trusted as the best that we have for the job. Casting aspersions against our senate president is like choosing evil over righteousness. No political weapon formed against Sen. Godswill Akpabio shall prosper.