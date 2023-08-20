NGO holds medical outreach in Edo community, educate residents

The non-governmental and non-profit organization, Shallow Waters International Organization, recently held its second medical outreach in Uhie community, Edo state, Nigeria. The outreach was organized on August 19th to mark the 49th birthday of the organization’s founder, Dr Smiles Abusomwan.

Representing the founder at the event, Mrs Igbinedion Charlotte, the National Coordinator of Shallow Waters International Society of Female Professionals (SWISFP) Team Africa, stated that the objective of the outreach was to provide public health education amid current economic challenges. She commended the vision of the France-based founder.

Over 300 residents benefited from various health talks and screenings during the outreach. Topics included managing conditions like hypertension, stress, and related screenings for blood pressure and sugar levels. Personal care items were also distributed.

Mrs Charlotte thanked Mrs Lezzi Josephine, the Edo State coordinator, and Mrs Itobore Latoya, the Delta State coordinator, for facilitating the smooth execution of the program. She emphasized the importance of preventive healthcare.

Residents learned how to manage issues like blood pressure, cholesterol, stroke, stress, and anger. Mrs Lezzi Josephine noted that the large turnout affirmed people’s growing awareness of their health.

A participant, Mary Ehigie, said she gained valuable insight into effective stress management techniques. Eric Agbakoba pledged to adopt healthier lifestyle changes based on the medical counsel received.

In a statement, Mrs Igbinedion Charlotte reaffirmed the organization’s mandate to complement government healthcare delivery through collaborative community support worldwide. As appreciation continues for Dr Abusomwan’s birthday, Shallow Waters has promised more sustained health awareness drives across Nigeria. Beneficiaries appealed for more regular outreaches to further boost health education.