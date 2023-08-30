Mass Wedding: Kano govt procures furniture, food items, others worth N800m

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Kano Hisbah board said it has procured items of furniture, food items, articles of clothing among others worth over N800 million as part of preparations for the planned mass wedding by the state government for over 1,000 couples in the state.

The Commander General of the Board, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, made the disclosure while inspecting the items for the mass wedding.

Sheikh Daurawa noted that each bride would receive a set of beds, with mattresses and pillows, as well as a disbursement of N20,000 to start up a business.

He noted that the kind gesture would go a long way in curtailing societal vices bedeviling the society, as many marriages were postponed, due to the inability of parents to sponsor the wedding.

According to him, “The mass wedding has three benefits. It will help parents who intend to marry off their children but can’t afford it due to economic hardship. Many marriages were postponed as a result of this situation.

“Secondly, it is to prevent fornication because the moment a divorced woman or lady wants to get married but no means, Satan can use them in the process.

“Thirdly, it will improve the social and economic life of a family.

“The wedding is that of Hisbah. You have no right to abuse the wedding. Whoever breaks the marriage will refund money spent on the wedding,” Sheikh Daurawa said.

The commander-general maintained that criteria were set for the selection of the beneficiaries and anyone found guilty of divorcing his wife after the marriage, would pay for the items received from the state government.

Recall that mass wedding was initiated in the state by Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso-led government, followed by former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration.