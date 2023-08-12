Let peace breathe in Imo, say Christian youths

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state Christian Youth for Peace Initiative, ICYPI, on Saturday, started the movement tagged “Let peace breath in Imo state.”

The convener, Oluchukwu Nnabugwu, made the declaration at this year’s International Youth Day, held in Owerri, Imo state.

The reason for this move, he said was centred on the need to restore peace in Imo which has been reportedly crippled by various forms of attacks, killings, and burning of houses among others.

It was his view that to address the challenges; “Galvanizing the strength of Imo Youths for peace propagation towards the overall development of the state has become more demanding now than ever before. Thus, the burden of this event is to use the peace parley to achieve meaningful discussion and interaction that could birth new perspectives, ideas and strategies for mainstreaming the Imo youth in the noble and worthy cause of propagating peace at different levels of society.

According to the youths, “Imo Christian Youth for Peace Initiative(ICYI) is a faith-based organization founded and focused on the mandate of mobilizing and engaging Imo Youths in the propagation of peace through meaningful and strategic programmes and projects, for sustainable development of the state.

“On Imo International Youth Day Peace Parley (IIYDPP) Imo Christian Youth for Peace Initiative(ICYPI) considers IYD 2023 as a key advocacy tool to highlight the importance of mobilizing and engaging Imo youths in propagating peace and deepening democracy towards the overall development of the state.

“In recent years, Imo State has been at the national front burner and global map for series and various forms of unrest and civic disturbances, ranging from kidnapping, wanton killings, violent agitations, etc ; all combined to constantly threaten the public peace at various areas of our social life.

“Sadly, this wave of insecurities has negatively shaped our socio-economic life in no small way. Our businesses are affected, the same as schools. Our community life is corrupted and disrupted. Be it in Owerri, Okigwe or Orlu, the story is the same. There is tension and palpable fear in the land. And most worrisome of all is that the youths are mostly the principal actors; foot soldiers as it were, executing mayhem that

destabilizes public peace in the state. In conclusion, let peace breathe in Imo state.”

Adding her voice, a former governorship aspirant under Labour Party, LP, Ndidi Anike, was of the view that; “Looking at what we are into in Imo state, peace is threatened so we need peace to survive. It appears there is lack of trust between the government and the youths.So, all we are doing is to highlight the need for peace and how we can achieve it.”