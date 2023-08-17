LASU student, 5 others die in Ogun auto crashes

By James Ogunnaike,Abeokuta

A 26-year-old student of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ademola Timothy, and five others have been reportedly killed in different auto crashes in Ogun State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Command , Omolola Odutola, said the accident that claimed the life of the student happened on Tuesday, at 6.45a.m., before Babcock University junction, on Sagamu -Benin expressway.

She said the accident involved a Geon truck with number plate, LAR 730 XB; a Toyota Sienna ash colour and a Lexus car with number plate, BDG 979 HD, blue colour.

It was gathered that the driver of the Lexus car driven by Emmanuel Sorunke, drove recklessly, rammed into a moving truck and somersaulted severally while the Toyota Sienna hit the Lexus.

The victims were taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, where they were pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Florence Okpe, in a statement said three passengers lost their lives when a truck crushed them on Ogijo-Mosimi Road in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

Okpe said the accident occured at 10.25p.m., on Tuesday, that the truck with no registration number rammed into a tricycle with number plate, LSD175QM, describing it as a case of hit-and-run. She said six persons were involved in the crash in which three died.

She said: “A total of six persons were involved which comprised four male adults, one female adult and one female child.

“Three persons were injured (two male adults and one female adult). A total of three persons were recorded dead from the crash (two male adults and one female child).”