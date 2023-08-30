Lagos reviews planning permit processing to 10 days

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State government has reduced the processing time for issuance of planning permit to only 10 days to enhance ease of doing business in the buildingsector.

The government also urged executives of Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria, REDAN, to enlighten their members on the requirements, procedures and laws relating to reclamation and regularisation of title on land, among others.

General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, Kehinde Osinaike, who disclosed this at a one-day seminar in Lagos yesterday, said: “It is now compulsory to complete the planning permit processing within 10 working days for some category of development proposals.”

According to him, the innovations were introduced because Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration believes in voluntary compliance approach to planning permit.

He said: “It is in fulfillment of government policy that LASPPPA recently introduced series of innovations that made planning permit processes attractive, friendly and seamless to the public.

”One of the innovations is the 10-Day Deal, a policy which makes it compulsory to complete the process of planning permit within 10 working days for some category of development proposals.

“Hitherto, it was 28 days. This excludes encumbrances for non-compliance with tax policy We also created additional district offices to reduce work load, ensure higher efficiency and bring approving offices closer to the people. “

“This is to allow prospective house owners process title documents and embark on construction simultaneously. We grant pilling permit to high-rise buildings once payments are made to ensure projects are timely delivered, among others.”

Osinaike added that the agency would continue to collaborate with non-governmental organisations, NGOs, professional bodies in the built industry, civil society organisations, community leaders, relevant MDAS on reporting of illegal and non-conforming developments, so Lagos can be a safe space for everyone.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr. Kehinde Gbajumo, urged the executives of REDAN to enlighten their members on the requirements, procedures and laws relating to reclamation, regularisation of title on land and abutting waterfront clearance.

Gbajumo said it was a prerequisite to processing planning permit/on land abutting water.

According to him, the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development must be involved in the process of granting waterfront clearance, which is a requirement for planning permit on waterfront development and layout approval by the Ministry of Physical Planning Urban Development.