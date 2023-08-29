Lagos introduces HPV vaccine into routine immunisation schedule

By Abraham Ijakwu

As one of the phase 1 states bringing HPV vaccine to Routine immunization in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and Development Partners is starting a Human Papillomavirus vaccination, HPV, campaign for all girls aged 9 to 14 years.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ibrahim A. Mustafa, it was disclosed that the exercise kicks off on Monday 25th – Saturday 30th September, 2023 at designated centres.

These include community buildings such as schools, churches, mosques, primary health centers, hospitals, outreach posts, markets, gated estates, and other designated posts within the state.

The Human Papillomavirus is a sexually transmitted disease that causes cervical cancer and other HPV related diseases such as skin and vaginal warts.

According to the 2018 NDHS report, 19 percent of women initiate sexual intercourse by age 15 increasing the risk of HPV infection. The introduction of HPV vaccination for girls of the targeted age in Nigeria will potentially prevent 71,000 deaths annually if the target age group is reached.

Experts note that HPV vaccination at an early age is highly important as it provides the best protection. The objective of the HPV vaccination is to give all eligible girls injectable HPV vaccine into the arm.

To guarantee that all eligible girls receive vaccinations during the campaign, all parents, guardians, community leaders, pastors, and imams are urged to sensitise their wards.

During the HPV vaccination campaign, routine immunization services will be offered at the Primary Health Centers. The HPV vaccine is free, safe, and extremely effective.

Questions can be directed to the primary health care division of local government or local council development areas, or any nearby primary health centre.