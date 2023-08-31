Lagos Blue Line Rail commences operation Sept 4

Lagos Blue Line Rail Project

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State government, yesterday, disclosed that its Blue Line Rail from Marina-Mile-2 route would commence official commercial operation on Monday, September 4, 2023.

The rail system is to be powered electrically.

The Managing Director, of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, in a chat with newsmen, said: “There will be 12 trips per day stopping at each station for 90 seconds.

“The timetable is available on LAMATA and at every station. Passengers will be using a cowrie card for the ride.

“The locomotive will be in operation for the next four weeks before the electric system is finally introduced and the tracks energised electrically.

“The kick-off operation will run from 6.30 am to 10 am, morning service, and 3 pm to 10 pm, while the service will run from 5.30 am to 10 pm, when fully in operation. The service is expected to carry 175, 000 passengers per day.”