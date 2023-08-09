Kano Gov’t unseats CMD, CMO over breach of civil service rules

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State government has unseated the Chief Medical Director and the Chief Medical Officer of Abubakar Imam Urology Center for breach of the civil service rules and regulations.

The State’s Commissioner of Health, Abubakar Labaran and the Executive Secretary of the Hospital Management Board, Dr. Mansur Nagoda in a statement issued by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Samira Suleiman ordered the removal of the duo with immediate effect.

The statement also ordered for their immediate replacement of Dr. Amiru Imam Yola and Dr. Balarabe Umar Muhd as CMD and CMO respectively in acting capacity.

According the statement, “in order to restore sanity and absolute discipline in all health sectors in the state, the Hospitals Management Board and ministry for health under the leadership of Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda and Dr. Abubakar Labaran Yusuf have approved the decision and has asked the chief medical director and the chief medical officer of Abubakar Imam Urology Center to step aside with immediate effect.

“The decision followed several allegations ranging from extortion of patients, referral of patients to private facilities for procedures/surgeries as well as financial mismanagement by the public and various agencies.

“The management has replaced the CMD/CMO with Dr. Amiru Imam Yola and Dr. Balarabe Umar Muhd both on acting capacity to oversee the activities, restore order and sanity, then forward their reports to the commissioner for health in the next 3 months.

“Further more, the management has approved the posting out of all sub-staff, attendants to other facilities and make a replacement with other staff from sister facilities, and re-assign the head of nursing department with immediate effect.

“The management further explains that, His Excellency Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf accords serious attention to healthcare system in the state, hence the decision of the Executive Secretary and commissioner for health to compliment the Governor’s effort in reviving the facilities to have standard medical services and make sure all officers and health workers abide by the civil service rules and regulations,” the statement however reads.

Recall also that the management had last week removed two Chief Medical Directors and suspended Doctors and nurses among others for breach of the civil service rules and regulations.