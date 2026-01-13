Alleged medical negligence: Kano begins probe into patient’s demise

The Kano State Hospitals Management Board has ordered an investigation into alleged negligence following the death of a patient, Aishatu Umar, at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr Mansur Nagoda, directed that an immediate probe be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the incident, amid growing public concern.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Mrs Samira Suleiman, said the management had taken note of reports describing the circumstances of the death as distressing.

Suleiman said that the board also acknowledged complaints by the family of the deceased, who alleged that Umar’s condition deteriorated while she was receiving treatment at the facility.

“The Executive Secretary has directed that an immediate and thorough investigation be carried out to establish the facts of what transpired at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre,” Suleiman said.

She added that the probe would cover all medical and administrative procedures related to the case.

“The investigation will be transparent, impartial and professional. Appropriate actions will be taken in line with established regulations should any negligence be established,” Suleiman quoted Nagoda as saying.

The board expressed condolences to the family of the late Aishatu Umar and assured the public that the matter would be handled with the seriousness it deserves.

It reiterated that patient safety remained a top priority and that the government would not compromise the quality of healthcare services in its facilities.

“The board is committed to maintaining high standards of healthcare delivery across Kano State,” he added.

NAN reports that the family of the deceased alleged that comprehensive tests and scans were conducted and that the results, they claimed, revealed that a pair of surgical scissors had been left inside her body during the September operation. (NAN)