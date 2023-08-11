Jagun Jagun, reminiscent of Archilles, Hector in Homer’s Iliad

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

The epic Yoruba film, ‘Jagun Jagun’ was released yesterday, August 10, 2023, by Netflix, the subscription video on-demand streaming giant.

As usual, to avoid giving away the story before pocketing subscribers’ money, Neflix gave just a terse synopsis of the film, only long enough to whet subscribers’ appetite: “A bloodthirsty warlord feels threatened by a determined young warrior who seeks only power and the love of a strong woman.”

‘Jagun Jagun’, which tells the story of ancient warriors, kings and a cruel warlord, depicts scenes of bloody duel reminiscent of the epic sword fight between Hector and Archilles in the Greek mythology.

‘Jagun-Jagun’, produced by Femi Adebayo and co-directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani, features Nollywood stars such as Ibrahim Yekini Itele, Fathia Williams, Debo Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, Bukunmi, Oluwashina, Muyiwa Ademola, Odunlade Adekola, Adebayo Salami and Yinka Quadri, among others.

The producer, Femi Adebayo, briefly profiling one of the actors, Dele Odule, on his Twitter handle, realfemiadebayo, said of him: “Uncle Dele Odule @deleodule (is a) maestro of the silver screen. A true legend in the world of Nollywood, Uncle Dele’s talent knows no bounds. I had the incredible honour of watching him grace the screen with his unparalleled brilliance in ‘Jagun Jagun’.

“His seasoned finesse on set was a sight to behold. Not only is Uncle Dele a remarkable actor, he is also a reliable confidant and friend to me. His wisdom and guidance have been invaluable in my journey.”

The producer also spoke glowingly of another prime actor, Adebayo Salami: “Daddy @adebayosalamii – The legendary. Hmm. Eegun nla ni keyin igbale! My father. My boss. My best friend. My confidant. My aproko partner. Adebayo Aremu omo Salami! Daddy, thank you for showing me the right ways.

“Regardless of his age, my father was active by 1am/2am for 45 days of shooting on set. He was an actor, an irreplaceable guide and a consulting director for this project. Every piece of advice he gave contributed to perfecting the production of this movie.

“I can never get tired of admiring your dedication to me, Baami. His acting was beyond stellar as well. The way he immersed himself in his role was ceaselessly entrancing, and it’s no wonder we get lost in his performances. As a proud son, I can’t wait for the world to witness his brilliance in ‘Jagun Jagun’.”

As one Twitter follower of Femi Adebayo observed, “’Jagun Jagun’ (sizzles with) fierceness, perseverance, selfishness and love. (It is a film in which the) Yoruba culture is well harmonized. Wonderful ‘Ewa Ede’ Yoruba. I love it. Great casting. Well done @realfemiadebayo. I love you.”