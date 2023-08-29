It’s crazy – Kenneth Omeruo speaks on Super Eagles’ coaching dilemma 

Enitan Abdultawab

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has expressed dissatisfaction over who will be in the dugout for Nigeria’s last qualifier game in September.

The 29-year-old says “it’s crazy” that the Nigeria team is void of a manager ahead of the game as head coach Jose Peserio’s contract expired in May.

As it stands, there seems to be a halt in negotiations between the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the Portuguese over a possible contract extension.

The Kasimpasa defender made his dissatisfaction known during an interview with Arise TV on Monday.

His words, “When it comes to players, Nigeria has amazing talents.

“Even those that are on the bench in the national team go to their club sides and score goals week in and week out.

“We need to have a stable technical crew. A technical crew will take us to where we are supposed to be and give us exactly what we get in Europe.

“We do not even know who will be the coach in the next game. It is crazy, and it has to be fixed.”

The Super Eagles will play Sao Tome and Principe at the Godswill Apakbio Stadium in Uyo on September 10 in their last group game for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers to be held in Cote D’Ivoire next year.

The result of the game will have no ‘meaning’ for Nigeria’s qualification chances, as the Super Eagles have qualified following their win against Sierra Leone in June.