‘I’m shocked,’  Britany Spears breaks silence on speculated divorce 

American superstar singer, Britany Spears, has broken the silence on a speculated divorce with her husband, Sam Asghari.

Asghari was reported to have exited his marriage earlier in the week, 14 months after their star-studded wedding ceremony.

But, in her Instagram page on Saturda, Spears confirmed the news and expressed her sadness regarding the split.

She noted that while she owed no one explanations regarding her private life, she could not “take the pain anymore.”

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together,” she wrote. “Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore, honestly !!!”

“In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect;

“… but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that!!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but for some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses!!!”

She also assured fans she is doing pretty well and she will remain as strong as she can be.

Asghari also commented on the split via his Instagram stories on Thursday, stating that “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

The ex-couples marriage, according to reports, had been faced with challenges in the past months as Asghari spent less time at home due to fights that turned physical.

The issue reached its peak for the couple last week when the actor accused Spears of infidelity, leading to a heated argument.

Recall that Spears and Asghari met at a music video set in 2016 and started dating shortly after.

The duo tied the knot in June 2022 after Britney’s restrictive conservatorship was dissolved.

The superstart was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden.