How to make your man the lover you crave

For decades, women have been at the receiving end of the stick when it comes to bad sex. It’s either that a woman is frigid or she lacks the technique to make love in order to make a mind-blowing experience for the man.

No one has a bad thing to say for some men’s lack of finesse when it comes to satisfying their women in bed.

Now the jury is finally out on men’s shortcomings in the bedroom and some concerned psychologists have gone as far as opening schools just to correct such shortcomings.

The first of such courses for men in London is conceived and run by respected psychotherapist and expert, Professor Petruska Clarkson. It is a weekend-long Sexual Fitness Workshop – two days of nine-to-five sex classes designed for men who want to be gourmet lovers.

That’s why this column is looking into some of the suggestions from the sex clinic that might benefit male readers enough to make the women in their lives continue to worship the earth they walk on.

Some of the participants who spoke on why they decided to give the course a go said they went because they would try anything to be an improved Adonis.

“My girlfriend thinks I need more confidence when I’m having sex and reckons I could do with some oral sex tips,” confessed Dan, a 31-year-old computer programmer. Phil, a journalist, 26, describes himself as a “Sex obsessive, eager to broaden my mind. I primarily need to find out more about seduction and how to give a woman maximum satisfaction. Giving your partner as much pleasure as possible is the key to better sex, so I want to learn new techniques”.

Adam, a 29-year-old businessman describes himself as “a serial monogamist on a never-ending voyage of sexual discovery. I love sex and can’t get enough of it. I thought I knew pretty much as there is to know about how to make a woman happy. Then I saw an advert for the course in a magazine and thought. ‘Hang on, I might have missed something along the way. I’m definitely due for a sexual MOT’.

According to Clarkson, the co-ordinator of the course: “You can get really good at sex if you have training and coaching. It’s not natural anymore than running a marathon or cleaning your teeth is natural. People have to learn how to do all sorts of activities and if they want to do them very well, they need a coach. Why become an athlete when you can become a champion?

Her sex pointers include:Improving Sexual Confidence: If there is one kind of man a woman finds irresistible, says Clarkson, it’s a sexually confident man. “Power is a turn-on,” she proclaims. The more powerful people are, the better they are at sex. This power comes from the solar plexus and is channelled through the body by good posture coupled with proper breeding.

And by repeatedly pressing on the palm of our left hand – an idea taken from reflexology – we can stimulate the part of the brain used for sex. Combining these three techniques enables us to turn on our sexual confidence. If you walk into a room, the female animal is smelling for power – it happens within seconds, observes Clarkson. So, if you want to attract a woman who is erotically powerful, being sexually confident is the way to do it.

Work those sex muscles: The key to having greater staying power and more intense orgasms is keeping the muscles used for sex in tip-top condition, Clarkson says. Many women tone their pelvic-floor muscles and men should do it too. It can be done in a number of different situations, she explains – on the way to work, sitting down at a desk or when going to the toilet. You can also firm the muscles at the base of the penis, by banging special weights like a wet towel for instance, from it. By regularly contracting your genital muscles, you will be able to delay the onset of orgasms, Clarkson explains.

“And if you want to enhance the intensity of your orgasms, this is the way to do it.” She instructs her clients to give their love muscles a regular workout regularly because it will help their sexual fitness level up.

Tongue Tone-Up: “Keeping the tongue well exercised,” says Jackson, “is essential for kissing and oral sex.” Handing clients small cartons of yogurt, she invites them to eat the contents without a spoon, trying to get maximum extension to their tongues in the process.

“This hurts!” yells one of the participants, “yes, but do this twice a day and you will soon notice the difference,” assures Clarkson. If you can get 100 licks out of every pot, then you are doing something right.

She then moves into the importance of kissing. According to her, you should be able to give an impression within two minutes of kissing someone what you’re going to do for the next four hours together. How a man kisses a woman defines their relationship and says a lot about how a man will have sex with her. She then asked her clients to close their eyes and use the lips to feel the way around the side of their hands for a few minutes trying to make the most sensual contact possible by using touch instead of sight. Clients are bound to experience a few tingles when working across different parts of the hand. She makes them aware of the importance of touch, which is bound to please their partners.