HAVEK Leadership Academy harps on youth capacity building at inaugural AGM

From left are Taofeek Junaid, GM, TIL, Mr. Fatai Olayemi (HAVEK Director), Alhaji Sunmonu, Dauud Gbenga (The National General Secretary of NASFAT), The Legal Secretary of NASFAT, then Mr. Ayoola, Abdulwasiu, GM, HAVEK L.A, The Board Secretary, Dr. Ramat Adetutu ADISA, The Board Chairman of HAVEK L.A & President of NASFAT, Niyi Yusuf, NCOE Representative, Arch Hafeez Akoyode, Other HAVEK Directors, Alh. AbdulRahman Abdulwahab, Mr. Sesan Kareem and Dr. Zulikat Wuraola Abiola

By Miftaudeen Raji

HAVEK Leadership Academy, HAVEK Leadership Academy, a youth capacity building and leadership training platform of the Nasir-Lahi Fathil Society (NASFAT), has emphasised on the need for government and stakeholders to invest in leadership training and capacity building for the youth in the country.

The HAVEK Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque conference room in Alausa, Ikeja on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by prominent members of the management of the academy, with deliberations on the institute’s operational and financial status in the last two years.

Highlight of the AGM was presentation of the audited financial statement, reports of directors and auditors for the the 2021- 2022 years.

Speaking at the AGM, the Chairman of the Academy and President of NASFAT, Niyi Yusuf restated that HAVEK Leadership Academy is committed to nurturing the potential of youth and professionals, with a view a to fostering their development into impactful and ethically-conscious leaders.

Yusuf stated that the Academy, aside from cultivating leadership qualities in the youth, also fortifies participants with a well-grounded Islamic principles and solid ethical foundation.

He noted that the Academy has a broader societal role, adding that, “Islam constitutes a comprehensive way of life, one that extends beyond mere religious adherence and encompasses principles guiding self-organisation.”

The Chairman, who acknowledged the presence of Muslims in significant leadership roles and within industrial sectors, said the core challenge facing leadership, particularly in Nigeria, lies in its lack of thorough consideration and study.

Yusuf, however, called for a shift in perspective, stating that leadership is both a developed skill and a cultivated aptitude.

According to him, effective leadership requires training, capacity building, and mentoring, turning it into a professional discipline.

On the challenge facing leadership in Nigeria, Yusuf noted that it is imperative for aspiring leaders to understand themselves, the responsibilities of the positions they seek, and evaluate their own qualifications.

Meanwhile, the NASFAT President commended President Bola Tinubu’s on the selection of his ministers.

Yusuf noted that Tinubu has selected individuals with integrity and competence, saying a substantial percentage of the ministerial appointees would meet public expectations.

Speaking on uneven commissioners list by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Yusuf faulted what he described as a historical lack of western education among the previous Muslim generation.

He said, “Historically, the Muslim generation before now did not acquire enough western education. Our parents made a mistake by emphasising only Arabic education. This is major reason the Muslims are short changed by the governments.”

Yusuf, however urged Muslim parents to prioritize a balanced education and encourage their children to enroll in HAVEK’s leadership programmes.

Also speaking at the AGM, the General Manager of HAVEK, AbdulWasiu Ayoola disclosed that since its establishment in 2019, over 4,800 individuals have been trained across various leadership skills.

He said, “The institute aims to address the scarcity of value-driven leaders using Islamic perspectives and welcomes both Christian and Muslim participants.”

According to Ayoola, HAVEK’s focus transcends leadership training, but also encompasses social life and entrepreneurship.

He disclosed that the participants at the ongoing leadership training of the institute, comprising both women and youth, will hold by the end of the year.

Ayoola said, “We train both the Christians and Muslims. It is not faith based alone. We observed a dearth of quality leaders and the institute exists to change the ugly narrative.

“Our focus are the youths and professionals. Our programmes, apart from the leadership training, focus more on social life and entrepreneurship. By December this year, we will graduate the current set, comprised of women and youth,” he added.

One of the HAVEK directors, Fatai Olayemi noted that the institution’s goal of nurturing leaders who exemplify reverence for Allah.

According to him, the institute is charting programmes designed to collaborate with other Islamic organisations.

The board’s Secretary, Dr. Rahmat Adisa, who noted that HAVEK serves the Nigerian Muslim community, said the acquired training has the potential to positively transform society.

The National Council of Elders (NCOE) of NASFAT, Arch Hafeez Akiyode commended the development of the institute since the launch of the programme.