Lagos Govt unveils Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy pioneering fellows

….Leadership Academy will unleash the potential of the next generation leaders

Lagos State Government officially launched the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy. The academy is a one-year fellowship programme initiated by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. The official Launch took place on the 2nd year anniversary remembrance of the Late Lateef Jakande. The Leadership Programme will offer life changing, nonpartisan and meritocratic opportunities to young Nigerians who desire to impact their generation through Public Service.

The ceremony was held at the Lagos Continental Hotel, in attendance the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, the Chief of Staff, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Honourable Commissioner of Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions, Ajibola Ponnle, Executive Secretary Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, Folasade Coker, Members of the Lagos State Cabinet, the widow and family of the late Lateef Jakande, the first civilian Governor of Lagos State, and other key stakeholders.

The academy received over 3,000 applications, however, after a thorough selection process in line with global best practices, only 30 were selected for the first cohort. The selected fellows will engage in this leadership program that aims to build skills, awareness, and a nuanced perspective among young people to tackle challenges in the public sector. The program will offer fellows first-hand experience into the process of governance not only at State and Federal Government Level but also Local Government. Fellows will participate in discussions with renowned leaders from both the public and private sectors and partake in domestic and international Public Service Orientation. It will offer bright young Nigerians the chance to support Nigeriaʼs recovery through inclusive, sustainable and development solutions.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “We established the Lateef Jakande Academy to fulfil two visions: the first is a vision to institutionalize the public sector leadership pipeline in Lagos State, and the second is our vision to immortalise the name of the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who passed away in February 2021. Leadership is crucial at all levels within the society. Our Goal is to provide a platform that will give invaluable exposure, purposeful leadership preparation that will positively impact our youth to cultivate a shared vision that will lead to active citizenship and nation building. At Lagos State we are building leaders today for a greater tomorrow.”

“Finally, to our pioneering fellows, you should never lose sight of just how privileged you are to have made it into this inaugural class. Out of the many who applied, you are the privileged chosen few. And you now have in your hands a great opportunity to shape not just your personal lives and careers, but also the future of our dear Lagos State.”

Also speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Lagos State, Ajibola Ponnle, said, “Lagos State would like to thank the family of the late Jakande for their support and their commitment towards the project. The principles of the Academy is to offer opportunities to Young Nigerians (35 years and below) who aspire for future leadership positions in order to serve their Nation and impact their generation. The Academy is positioned to develop these young leaders for public service and governance, by equipping them with the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities for purposeful leadership, through service, direct mentorship and on the hands-on involvement in policy making at the highest of the state government.

Folasade Coker, the Executive Secretary of the Academy said, “This has been a long process out-sourced to a leading consultant to assure quality and objectivity. We received 3,313 applications and they passed through a rigorous, merit driven selection process which included Computer Based Tests, full day Assessment Center (set to observe specific leadership competences), competency based Oral Interviews with external consultants from the private and public sectors, senior mgt team of the Ministry and successful candidates from that process met with Mr Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu. At the end of this, we selected 30 young, vibrant Nigerians who are pioneer cohort of the Academy’s Inaugural session beginning later this week, February 2023.”

The curriculum of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy has been developed and customed by a consortium comprising of professors from Lagos Business School, University of Cambridge, International Coaching Federation and other experts in the field of leadership in the country. Its developed to give them insight into the leadership philosophy of Late Lateef Jakande and also a robust knowledge of Public policy, Political economy, Civic Society, Leadership, and Public service.

During the official launch event, the Academy announced its first governing council member, Dr Lanre Adeboye (daughter of Late Lateef Kayode Jakande).

The pioneer set of fellows are expected to commence the one-year intensive leadership programme which starts on Wednesday 15th February and ends 15th January 2024.