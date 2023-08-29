Gunmen attack pipeline security team, kill two in Ogoni

By Daniel Abia

The Ogoni community of Bodo in Gokana local government area of Rivers state has again been thrown into mourning following the killing of two youths attached to a team assigned to provide security surveillance to the oil spill in the community. Names of the alleged casualties were Wisdom Pilla and Barioma Dutu.

Five others who sustained bullet wounds in the attack included, Charles Saago, Tombari Akere, Lekaga Agbi, Oliver Nyimaage and Barinem Pigalo.

The Coordinator of Movement for survival of Ogoni people, MOSOP in Gokana kingdom, Apostle Celestine Baribefe Viula who confirmed the deaths said the community reported the matter to the divisional police in Gokana but the police but nothing has been done.

Viula explained that the youths had been mandated by the community to keep watch over a recent oil spill site pending the completion of investigations into the cause of the spill and repairs on the affected pipeline. He said, at about 2 am on Saturday, August 26, the youths were attacked by some gunmen leading to two deaths while others sustained gunshot injuries.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke in his reaction condemned the attack describing it as barbaric. He said the incident was very painful and unfortunate. Nsuke expressed his condolences to the families of those affected and urged the Police to investigate the crimes. He also called on the people of Bodo to do all that is necessary to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Nsuke squarely blamed the SPDC for the incident alleging that “the incident wouldn’t have happened if not for the presence of Shell’s pipelines in the community.

“The latest shooting resulting in two deaths are very barbaric and we strongly condemn these acts of violence. My heart goes to the families of those who have suffered pains and lost loved ones in this incident.

“These are all consequences of natural resource extraction. It is unfortunate that while we suffer the consequences of these exploitation, we are told not to talk about the benefits which are distributed to all states in Nigeria and we get nothing because our political rights to function within Nigeria as Ogoni people are being denied. We demand an investigation and we will want to see the outcome of the investigations into these” he said.

Grace Iringe-Koko, police public relations officer of Rivers state command did not respond to several calls to her for confirmation.