Group hails Federal Lawmaker’s effort towards tackling gully erosion

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A group, Oro nation Leadership RoundTable, OLR, has hailed the member representing Oron Federal constituency, Martins Esin for attracting Federal government attention to the gully erosion threatening Iquita and Ekeya communities in Oron and Okobo Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State respectively.

This is contained in a statement, which was signed by convener of the group, Barr. Omen Bassey and General Secretary, Engr. Iniobong Afahakan, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

According to the statement dated July 29, 2023, the group expressed happiness that the current House of Representatives gave attention to the issue which their Representative brought before it by way of a motion.

The group which noted that motion was passed by the House during its plenary of Wednesday July 26, congratulated Esin for making them proud through effective representation.

The statement reads in part: “The House subsequently mandated the Ecological Fund Office and related agencies and Committee to carry out an impact assessment of the affected communities for a remediation plan, that would stem the tide of gully erosion in the affected areas.

“Also the House mandated the National Emergency Management Agency,(NEMA) to immediately send relief materials and also provide temporary homes to the victims of the menace of gully erosion as a palliative measure to ameliorate their plights.

” It further mandated its Committee on Environment to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Environment to ensure the supply of funds to address the ecological menace which Hon. Martins Esin stressed was ravaging Iquita and Ekeya communities”.

The group.which congratulated Esin for his appointment as chairman House Committee on Youth development, thanked the Speaker, of the House , Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for finding their Representatives fit to head the Committee and reaffirmed their steadfast support to the 10th National Assembly.

The group stressed that it had no doubt that Martins Esin would do Oro Nation proud, saying” We acknowledge the competence, energy, zeal and brilliance which you have brought to service as our federal representative”

Oron Federal constituency comprises of Oron, Mbo, Of, Udung Uko and Urue Offong/Oruko local government areas of Akwa Ibom State.