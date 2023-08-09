Josh2Funny ‘rocks’ America’s Got Talent judges [Video]

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian comedian, Josh Alfred, popularly known as Josh2Funny, has wowed judges during his appearance on America’s Got Talent.

In the now-viral video, Josh hilariously portrayed himself as the “Fastest Rapper in the World,” the “Fastest Reader in the World,” before concluding with being the “Best Magician in the World”.

His humorous introduction was then followed with a comedic performance that left the judges puzzled at first as they struggled to get the message or talent display.

The comedian eventually got some encouragement from Simon, a juror, who gave him some parting words: “I think you are very funny, making comedy, but it’s a NO.

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to share their thoughts about the comedian’s performance.

@47kasz: “Josh is crazily funny in a stupid way. Nothing they’ve not seen before and he kept coming back.”

@Tee_Classiquem1: “One thing about Nigerians is they are always very supportive when one of their own is doing something great.

“See how everyone is supporting Josh2funny without discrimination. Its seems politics is the weapon that is fashioned against this country not to prosper.”

@daniistrange7: “This guy went to another continent and one of the biggest talent haunt just to catch cruise. Nigerians are happy people. Josh is a legend and has taken Nigerian cruise to another unimaginable level.”

@ebenbravo04: “Obviously, comedy is subjective, and what might not be funny to one person could be hilarious to another. This is hilarious.”