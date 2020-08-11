America’s Got Talent: Kelly Clarkson replaces injured Simon Cowell

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Singer Kelly Clarkson will replace Simon Cowell as a judge on America’s Got Talent after the latter broke his back in an accident at the weekend.

Cowell will as a result of the accident sit out the rest of the current season and now the singer who owes her career to the music mogul is joining the show as a judge.

According to hollywood.com, Clarkson will join regulars Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara on Tuesday and Wednesday (August 11-12, 2020) as the show returns.

“My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson,” Clarkson says. “You’re welcome in advance!”

Clarkson will not find herself in an unknown terrain as aside winning the first season of American Idol, she’s also a judge on The Voice. And she was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host at the recent Daytime Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, Cowell has pulled all his commitments for the foreseeable future after undergoing a five-hour surgery on his back following a fall from an electric bicycle in the yard of his Malibu, California home on Saturday (August 8, 2020).

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: