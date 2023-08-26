Former military spokesman, Gen Onyeuko is dead

Bernard Onyeuko

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

A former Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko (rtd) is dead.

He died today, Saturday, August 26, in Abuja.

Sources said General Onyeuko died at an undisclosed hospital he was rushed to, after complaining of cold.

He retired recently as Director of Procurement, Defence Headquarters, following the appointment of a new CDS and Service Chiefs.

Onyeuko was a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Course 38 Regular intake.

He served as the pioneer Deputy Director, Defence Media Operations, as a Brigadier-General.

Bernard Onyeuko was then promoted to the rank of Major-General and made the substantive Director by the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor.