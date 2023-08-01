Firm launches multiple digital channels

By Rosemary Iwunze

Heirs General Insurance (HGI) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), have launched multiple digital channels, making insurance transactions easier for customers, simplifying access to insurance for all Nigerians.

According to the companies the mobile and digital channels include a chatbot named Prince, which instantly resolves customer’s inquiries, a USSD channel for Heirs Life, and mobile apps – Simple Life by Heirs Life Assurance and Simple Protect by Heirs General Insurance, both also available on the web.

Living up to the Group’s ‘Simple Life’ promise, the products demonstrate the companies’ promise of superior value to customers, quick and accessible service, while driving financial inclusion for everyone.

These channels directly tackle the challenge of low insurance penetration across Nigeria, opening the industry to new customers, who require protection for their assets and financial security for their loved ones.

Using mobile and web apps called Simple Life and Simple Protect respectively; customers can open new policies, manage existing policies, file claims, and get instant support, right from their phones at any time of the day, without visiting an office or speaking to an agent.

Speaking on the launch, Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, said: “Our customers are at the heart of our business. At Heirs General Insurance and Heirs Life, we are committed to driving inclusion across the country. We believe every Nigerian deserves a backup in times of need and with these new channels, we are assuring customers of coverage as they go about their daily lives.”