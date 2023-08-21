Fagbemi assumes office as AGF, says I’m open to suggestions, criticisms

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Monday, stormed the Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja to assume his office.

Fagbemi, SAN, who was sworn in as the 24th AGF, arrived at the Ministry around 3:pm.

In his maiden interaction with officials of the Ministry, the AGF said he was open to suggestions and criticisms.

“There is nothing wrong with criticism, but it has to be constructive,” he added, stressing that in view of the critical position of the Ministry in the coordination of affairs of the nation, he would expect maximum cooperation from all the staff members.

Besides, the AGF warned that he would not condone any form of indiscipline or breach of protocol.

“I don’t expect a Director to come to me straight without passing through the appropriate channel, just as I will not encourage a junior officer to bypass protocols.

“If you are not satisfied with what your immediate senior does, you always have layers and address mechanisms.

“I also want to plead that we should not deliberately delay files. When we do things the way they are not supposed to be done, we open our flanks for attacks,” Fagbemi, SAN, added.