Dr. Daiso elevator tragedy: Sanwo-Olu orders 48-hour probe; installer arrested

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has directed a 48-hour probe into an elevator accident at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, Island, which led to the death of Dr. Vwaere Daiso.

The investigation panel, which was given 48 hours commencing from Friday, to conclude action, is expected to submit its report of the initial findings today (Saturday) for further actions to be taken on the matter.

Also, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, the lift installer has been handed over to the Police for questioning.

Sogunle highlighted some of the steps taken so far by the investigative panel, stating that: “A panel comprising the Chairman of the Lagos State Health Service Commission (HSC), Permanent Secretary of the Health Service Commission, Director-General of the Safety Commission, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; House officers and representatives of the medical associations, has been set up.

“The panel met with the Facility Manager, personnel of LASIAMA and the management of General Hospital, Lagos.

“The Panel had also met with the lift installer and the representatives of the company that installed the elevator.

“The Panel also invited a lift expert to the accident scene to look at the lift and give a preliminary opinion.

“Other experts would now take the elevator out for a thorough mechanical and electrical examination.

“As part of the panel’s activities from the first day when they interviewed the lift installer, they handed him over to the Police for questioning and further interrogation. This is to ensure that the installer will always be available if the panel needs him for further questions.

“Six house officers and representatives of the medical associations were appointed as witnesses. Representatives of the House Officers and medical associations were allowed to be part of the panel.

“The panel was given 48 hours to conclude action and so it will be submitting a report of their initial findings on Saturday (today). And any other step to be taken after that would be done by the appropriate authorities.

“Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly had earlier commenced a probe into the incident with a promise to ensure justice for the deceased.

Lawmakers probe

The House also held a one-minute silence in memory of the deceased while sympathising with the family and friends of the late doctor as well as the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

Speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa, set up a committee to investigate the accident with a view to prevent future occurrence and ensure justice.

According to Obasa, a proper probe of the incident which happened recently at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, was needed to ensure proper management and safety of lives.

The eight-man committee, headed by the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, include David Setonji, Lara Oyekan, Olayinka Ajomale, Shabi Adekola, Omolara Olumegbon, Oluwa Akanbi and Olarenwaju Afinni.

The committee was mandated to report their findings to the House within two weeks.

Obasa approved that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital and staff who had roles in the incident be summoned for clarification.

He also asked the committee to invite the NMA branch in Lagos Island for conversation.

The Speaker, who described the tragic incident as “unfortunate”, lamented the unimaginable pain the loss of the medical doctor would bring to her immediate family.

“It is saddening to lose such a young promising daughter and there is no convincing explanation we can give to the parents and her colleagues; no amount of explanation can suffice,” Obasa lamented.

NMA kicks

The Speaker also appealed to the NMA to resume work, saying government would look into their demands.

NMA had ordered members to embark on indefinite strike in protest over the death of it’s member.

A member of the House, Olarenwaju Afinni, representing Lagos Island Constituency 2, urged his colleagues to help look into the crisis.

In his own contribution, Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa 2, said the NMA had the right to express its grievances over the death of its colleague, but appealed to its members to call off the indefinite strike in order to avert more deaths.

“This incident saddens my heart and we sympathise with the family and NMA.

“We have seen their demands and we are appealing that they should resume work to prevent patients from dying,” he pleaded.