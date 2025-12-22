Sanwo-Olu swears in speaker’s son, Vinod Obasa’s as Agege LG boss

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, swore-in the Vice-Chairman of Agege Local Government Area, Mr Abdul Ganiyu Vinod Obasa, son of the Speaker, state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa as the substantive Chairman of Agege Local Government Area.

Sanwo-Olu, however, described the event as a call to service to the people of Agege and Lagos in general, urging him to prioritise grassroots development and align his administration with the state’s development agenda.

The swearing-in ceremony, also witnessed the inauguration of Toyin Adejimiwa as a Permanent Secretary, held at Lagos House, Ikeja.

Recall Vinod Obasa emerged as the Vice-Chairman of Agege Local Government on the banner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and was sworn-in alongside the Chairman, Agege Local Government. Mr Tunde Azeez on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Consequent upon the Chairman’s medical leave of absence. Mr Obasa has been conducting the affairs of Agege Local Government Area, in acting capacity, until the recent resignation of Mr. Azeez on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 citing health challenges as this reason for resignation.

Sanwo-Olu, while stressing that local government as the tier of government closest to the people, required visible, responsive and compassionate leadership.

The governor, therefore, urged the Agege council chairman to govern inclusively, avoid divisive tendencies and focus on delivering measurable outcomes to residents, noting that discipline and performance remained the benchmarks for leadership and advancement in Lagos State.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “Your task is to deepen community development, promote social cohesion and ensure that governance is delivered fairly, transparently and equitably.

“You must work with your institutions and traditional leaders. You now have the mandate to reconcile your people and bridge the divide between policy and local realities,” he said.

The governor also acknowledged the presence of retired permanent secretaries at the event, describing them as exemplary public servants whose legacies continued to inspire the state’s civil service.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated Adejimiwa and Obasa on behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, expressing confidence that they would justify the trust reposed in them and contribute meaningfully to the state’s progress.

He described the simultaneous inauguration of a permanent secretary and an elected local government chairman as a reflection of the state’s commitment to both policy continuity and grassroots governance.

Sanwo-Olu, continued: “This is a moment for us to reinforce trust and responsibility.

“Governance is strengthened when we put capable people in trusted positions and when public office is seen as a platform for service.”

Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Robert, in his address also said “is another call to a season of service, dedication and selflessness to the people of Agege Local Government Area.”

In their responses, Adejimiwa and Obasa thanked the governor for the confidence placed in them and pledged to uphold the core values and standards associated with public service in the State.