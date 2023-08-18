Dear Bunmi, I need tips on how to find a man

Dear Bunmi, I’ve just split up with my boyfriend of two years and this got me really upset, especially since all my friends are paired up.

So I need some tips on how to find a man fast.

I don’t want to be the only one out of my group of friends that looks like a loser!

Moirat, by e-mail.

Dear Moirat,

You won’t be the only person in the world who finds herself without a partner, albeit temporarily.

And guess what? Some of them are not panicking and thinking it’s the end of the world.

Some are using the opportunity to become independent, to enjoy being in charge of their lives.

So instead of giving you tips on getting a man, let me encourage you to enjoy life.

The happier you can be in yourself, the happier you’ll be when you’re finally in a relationship.