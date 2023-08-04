Customs enforces Niger Border closure

Wale Adeniyi, Customs CG

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Tha Nigeria Customs Service has enforced the directive of President Bola Tinubu to close Nigeria’s border with Niger Republic.

The Acting Comptroller-General (C-G) of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, visited the Ilela, a border, today, to ensure that President Tinubu’s directive was carried out to the letter.

He explained the cardinal reason for the measure, adding that the exercise was not meant to create hardship for Nigerians.

Following the recent overthrow of President Mohammed Bazoum of Niger, President Tinubu and other leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decided to close their countries’ borders with Niger.

The CGC, who was on a working visit to Illela Border Station on today to monitor and assess the implementation of the exercise, expressed delight with the level of compliance by the residents.

According to him, the measure was a decision taken by ECOWAS, which the Nigerian President chairs, adding, “we are optimistic that this effort will yield positive results, and I must tell you that President Tinubu is committed to restoring peace in this axis.”

He also said that the exercise would secure Nigeria’s Democracy and social stability, considering the current state of uncertainty in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Responding to questions from newsmen as to whether the exercise would affect Customs’ mandate of generating revenue, the CGC said the Service was aware of the situation – and had already taken proactive measures to address it strategically.

He reiterated that the administration of President Tinubu was committed to protecting the well-being of the citizens and their businesses, saying that “I have the optimism that borders will soon be opened and businesses of Nigerians will continue to thrive.”

He said, “President Tinubu, as a champion of the region, has measure responsibility to promote trade, and we are all aware that trade can’t be achieved where there’s no peace. However, considering what’s happening in Niger, which affects the political stability of the sovereign nation, my mission here is to restate the directive of President Tinubu as the ECOWAS Chairman.”

The Comptroller-General also engaged traditional rulers and other stakeholders at the Illela border.

Chairman Association of Customs License Agents in the town, Alhaji Aminu Dan-Iya, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, urged residents around the affected area and the entire stakeholders to understand the situation, stressing, “the decision was for our benefit, thus no need to panic.”

In another development, the CGC also paid a courtesy visit to Sarkin Gobir of Gwadabawa, Alhaji Lawali Zayyana, to seek his support towards achieving the mandates of the service.

Addressing the Emir, the CGC told him that “today, with our delegation, we are embarking on a journey to Illela Border Station to inspect and monitor the level of compliance of President Tinubu’s order of closing borders and to also interact with the members of the border community.”

While appreciating the traditional ruler for his sustained support to the Service, the CGC also commended his passion towards promoting good cordial relationships between the community and the operatives of the Service.

Responding, the Sarkin Gobir of Gwadabawa, Alhaji Zayyana, welcomed the CGC and his entourage while also taking him through the history of the Palace.

He felicitated with the CGC on his appointment and assured him of his Palace’s unwavering support to ensure he spent a hitch-free tenure.

“Having disputes could sometimes be seen as natural, but I wish to give assurance of my support to win over the residents of this Emirate,” he said.