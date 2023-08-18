Crashed marriage: How popular Lagos Socialite was rescued from plunging into lagoon

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy was averted on Thursday, when a popular Lagos socialite and owner of House of Phreedah, Farida Abdulkabir’s was saved from plunging into lagoon on Third Mainland Bridge over crashed marriage.

Farida, whose N100 million marriage crashed after two months was saved by passersby and first responders on the Third Mainland Bridge.

In a viral video, Farida was seen being held on to by rescuers as she struggled to break free and jump into the lagoon in an attempt to commit suicide.

The rescuers were seen pacifying her to desist from the act, assuring her there was no need to take her life.

The fair complexioned entrepreneur owns a beauty lounge and spa located at number 116 Akerele street, Surulere, Lagos.

She was married to another Lagos socialite, Demola Okulaja, in a grand marriage about two months ago.

It was gathered that her husband, Okulaja walked out of the matrimonial home.

Subsequently, the couple engaged in altercations, revealed shocking family secrets on social media, and called each other unprintable names.

Several efforts by family members and close allies to reconcile the two couple failed leading to Farida attempting suicide to end it all.