BREAKING: Uzodimma unveils running mate, dumps Deputy

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has officially unveiled his running mate, Chinyere Ekomaru ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

The unveiling ceremony took place in Owerri, on Saturday.

The reason for dumping his deputy, Placid Njoku, and choosing Mrs Ekomaru, was defended by Uzodimma saying: “The choice of a new running mate does not mean he has issues with the present Deputy Governor Placid Njoku. The development, he continued, is due to ecumenical and political permutations.”

With this, Uzodimma, has up his game, to face the challenge of the governorship candidates of the Action Alliance, AA, Lincoln Ogunewe, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Labour Party, LP, Senator Athan Achonu among others.

While Ogunewe and Senator Anyanwu are from (Imo East senatorial zone) Senator Athan (Imo North) and Uzodimma (Imo West).

However, ahead of the election the issue of insecurity especially burning of houses, killings of residents, underdevelopment at the rural areas, workers welfare have remained at the front burner.