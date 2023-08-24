Breaking: Investigation into Prigozhin’s death will take time — Putin

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has spoken for the first time about yesterday’s plane crash in which Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, was believed to have died.

In a televised speech, Putin said investigators will look into what happened but that it will take time.

He said he was told about the Wednesday’s plane crash on Thursday morning.

Putin sent his condolences to the families of the dead, and described the Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin as a talented businessman.

Vanguard reported, yesterday, that Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is said to be in a private plane that crashed in Russia .

Russian state-run news agencies had said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed.

