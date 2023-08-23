Breaking: Wagner chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Russian plane crash

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command center, which is taken under control of Wagner PMC, according to him, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia in this still image taken from a video released June 24, 2023. Press service of “Concord”/Handout via REUTERS

Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is said to be in a private plane has crashed in Russia .

No fewer than 10 people were said to have died in the plane crash. Russian agencies are saying the mercenary chief was on the passenger list.

Russian state-run news agencies on Wednesday said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia’s army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed.

“The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia’s aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said,” TASS news agency reported, with RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.

