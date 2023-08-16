Artificial Intelligence, new normal in today’s economic reality — AI Expert

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Engr. DOLAPO OGUNBIYI, MNSE is the Chief Executive Officer, Devnaija Academy. The entrepreneur, software programmer and registered engineer worked at the Federal Road Safety Corps for 12 years as IT officer, collating data for 24 unit commands.

She is a python full stack developer who loves teaching and is passionate about empowering people and has trained adults and children in software programming and entrepreneurship. Ogunbiyi talks about the relevance of AI in today’s world.

Artificial intelligence, AI is one of the trending technologies; how do you think people can invest in this?

AI has become relevant today and is undeniably the next level of the computer revolution, by automation of tasks that previously required human thought and intelligence. People should invest in knowledge and learning how to code, this will translate to improvement in their lives and finances generally.

You can invest directly in companies that develop AI by buying their shares like Google and Meta. You can also invest in AI softwares like Chatgpt for example to create videos and generate newsletters for digital marketing which will promote business sales.

Do you think that is what would solve the problem the country is faced with?

I believe it can solve fundamental problems in every sector of the nation’s economy. In Education for example, if all children are taught to code and build software that can solve problems, this will affect every aspect of the economy and lead to growth in the long run. All sectors need AI softwares to solve major problems.

The solution is to have people who can create and build these softwares that are suitable for our environment like in food production; AI is used in green house technology to grow vegetables all round the year in Israel; that can also be replicated in Nigeria.

The solution is to raise nation builders who can develop these softwares and that is why we are passionate about teaching Nigerian kids codes at an early age. It is a long-term solution but we will get there.

What are the challenges of AI? What are the possible conversations expected around AI?

AI presents numerous challenges and prompts a wide range of conversations. Here are some of the key challenges and topics typically discussed in relation to AI:

Ethical considerations.

AI raises important ethical questions such as ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability in decision-making algorithms.

Job displacement and workforce changes:

The increasing automation potential of AI raises concerns about job displacement and the future of work.

Security and privacy:

AI systems can be vulnerable to attacks, manipulation and data breaches.

AI and the environment:

Discussions are also expanding to consider the environmental impact of AI systems, including their energy consumption.

What are the common uses and applications of Artificial Intelligence?

In Education, AI is used in adaptive learning platforms, intelligent tutoring systems, automated grading, personalized learning paths and educational chatbots.

Robotics and Automation: AI is used in robotics to enable machines to perceive, learn and interact with the physical world. Healthcare: AI is applied in medical diagnosis, drug discovery, precision and early diagnosis.

Financial Services: AI is used in fraud detection, credit scoring, algorithmic trading predictions.

Transportation and Logistics: AI is employed in autonomous vehicles, traffic management systems.

Cybersecurity: AI is employed for threat detection, anomaly detection, behaviour analysis and identifying patterns of cyber attacks. These are just a few examples, and the applications of AI continue to expand.

What is coding in Artificial Intelligence and how does it intend to change the world?

Coding in artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the process of writing instructions, algorithms, and programs that enable machines to perform intelligent tasks. Coding in AI aims to change the world by enabling machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, leading to several potential impacts, scientific advancements automation and efficiency. Enhanced customer service: Chatbots and virtual assistants powered by AI can provide 24/7 customer support.

What is the possible influence on children?

Children can start by learning about AI and its applications in coding through educational programs, online courses, coding clubs, or workshops.

We will be training kids this summer on codes which will give them the perfect foundation on AI and a solid foundation in coding.

They can brainstorm and suggest new ways to incorporate AI in coding education, such as gamified learning experiences, interactive tutorials, or AI-powered coding challenges.

It is essential to provide children with the resources and opportunities to engage with AI in coding in a safe and responsible manner.

Today almost every company is looking for AI Engineers and professionals to implement AI in their system, how best can AI provide better customer experience?

AI can significantly enhance the customer experience by providing personalized and efficient services. Chatbots and Virtual Assistants: AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can interact with customers in real-time, answering their questions, providing support and guiding them through various processes.

Automated Customer Support: AI can automate various customer support tasks such as ticket routing, issue categorization and basic troubleshooting.

Predictive Analytics: AI algorithms can analyse vast amounts of customer data, including purchase history, browsing behaviour and demographics, to make predictions about future needs or preferences.

By leveraging AI technologies, businesses can better understand their customers, personalize interactions and streamline processes, ultimately leading to improved customer satisfaction, loyalty and overall experience.

AI has languages, can you list some of the programming languages?

Python is one of the most popular programming languages for AI development. It offers extensive libraries and frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch and scikit-learn, which provide powerful tools for tasks like machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing.

R: R is a statistical programming language widely used in data analysis and AI research. Java: Java is a versatile and widely adopted programming language that can be used for AI development. C++ is a high-performance language favoured in AI applications that require efficiency and speed.

These are just a few examples of programming languages used in AI.