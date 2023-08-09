Alarming Discovery: Heat emission from laptops, phones kills sperm cells

…QNET wearables Chipaendant, Bio Light, Bio Disc to the rescue

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

The life of today’s upward mobile men is practically on two digital devices – Laptop and the mobile phone. The devices make life easy for professionals who connect several activities and multi-task even while on the move.

The central link to this almost magical development is the internet facility called wireless fidelity, Wi-Fi

However, the adverse effect of these devices are being found to put the body’s biofield under intense pressure, as much as they are causing untold damages to men’s reproductive systems.

For instance, at a recent event, the Vice Chancellor of Covenant University, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, revealed that some studies have shown that Wi-Fi causes oxidative stress, sperm and testicular damage.

Oxidative stress is an imbalance of antioxidants in the body, which could lead to cell and tissue damages. If that was all, it could have been a far less issue to manage, but Adebayo has a bombshell to drop: “Exposure to Electro-magnetic Frequencies, EMFs emitted from Wi-Fi can cause DNA defragmentation in sperm cells and slow sperm motility, while heat emitted from laptops can even kill sperm cells outright; all of these negatively affect male fertility.

“Most of us especially men are fond of putting phones in their pockets, not knowing the excessive damage it causes to them in the area of male fertility. Some of us also sleep with our phones on the bed not knowing the amount of radiation that these devices generate and how dangerous they are to our health,” he added.

Almost immediately, Product specialist, energy at a Direct Selling outfit, QNET, Dr. Shafi Shaik corroborated Adebayo, going further to explain that exposure to EMF radiation could lead to depleted and inconsistent energy levels, low mood, anxiety, depression and lowered immunity.

Shaik, backed up his argument with a research conducted by the World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, published on 31st of May, 2011 which states that cell phones as possible human carcinogen. The report also found evidence of increase in glioma and acoustic neuroma brain cancer as a result of radiation from mobile phones.

He believes that about 75 per cent of adults who have reported symptoms of stress, including headache, tiredness or sleeping problems are due to exposure to wireless radiation from cell phones, masts and wireless routers, among others

However, there is a respite. Interestingly, it is only technology that can cancel the effects of technology-induced ailments and that was the good news brought by Shaik and Adebayo who have used their knowledge and expertise to dig out solutions to these problems.

As part of the team of QNET officials who came to Nigeria to fulfil the promise of making the country the hub of direct selling market in Africa, they introduced three products that can balance the imbalance caused by exposure to EMFs.

ChiPendant4

Chi Pendant 4, is a wearable health technology that incorporates universally appealing visual design and energy-transforming properties. The technology maintains specific frequencies, harmonizing and balancing the wearer’s biofield -energy field, promoting whole-body health and optimal performance for today’s busy lifestyle.

The Pendant acts as an energy carrier, to encourage and reinforce similar beneficial energies in the wearer’s body. As a result, the body is empowered to perform, with resilience to stressor in the atmosphere and in daily life.

It is visually appealing and comfortable to wear, making it suitable for all ages and styles. It is recommended for people who have multiple wireless technologies, like wifi router, smart home system, Bluetooth-enabled devices etc. It is also recommended for people who spend time in a place of work where there are multiple computers and tablets; frequently using phone, tablet or gaming consoles.

Bio light 3

The Amezcua Bio Light 3 is a breakthrough in biophoton light therapy – a holistic approach to wellness that covers the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual aspects of living.

It is said to be safe, simple, and non-invasive to use. It rebalances energy levels · Relieves pain · promotes healing, reduces stress, regulates sleep and supports mental and emotional balance

Iinternal and external stresses can cause biophoton emissions to be out of sync, explaining why one feels off balance when sick, emotionally tense or even just fatigued.

This is where they said Bio Light 3 can make a difference by helping to restore the body’s natural light energy levels via the use of polychromatic, UV-free light.

The device utilises a range of different light wavelengths. And each of these visible light modes red, green, blue, white and near-infrared has been incorporated into the easy-to-use, custom-designed optic system to stimulate particular body parts and address specific concerns.

Red elevates mood, activates hormones, and promotes cell regeneration, Blue boosts metabolism, calms the nerves, helps regulate sleep patterns, improves vitality, and fights inflammation.

Green aids detoxification, relieves stress and boosts the immune system,White helps clear space, promotes balance and harmony and synchronises the rhythmic vibration of mind and body, while

Near-Infrared aids in wound healing, improves blood circulation, eases pain, helps skin regeneration and accelerates healing from allergies.

Bio Disc 3

Today, water from natural sources is treated with chemicals and contaminated with various pollutants or toxins, leading to high tap water toxicity and abnormal estrogen levels in water.

The structure changes and, therefore, the water is considered dead water. It loses its natural healing benefits.

By harnessing quantum energy and the synergy of nature’s geometry and wave patterns, Bio Disc 3 generates gentle vibrations that restructure water.

The disc can be used to restructure and energise water back to its life-giving state. When water restructured by Amezcua Bio Disc 3 is consumed, it brings about many therapeutic benefits to the human body like increase in energy levels and overall vitality, increased cellular hydration, increased bio-availability of essential nutrients, aids in cellular detoxification, helps increase thought processing and mental awareness