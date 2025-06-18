How mobile tech lifestyles reduce life expectancy to 55 in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

In today’s hyper-connected world, technology is not just a convenience, it’s a lifeline. From the smartphones in peoples ‘pockets and laptops on desks to the Wi-Fi routers humming quietly in the background and smart watches tracking our every move, digital tools have woven themselves into the fabric of daily life.

But as our reliance on these devices deepens, a less visible threat is emerging. Researchers are raising alarm against the constant exposure to electromagnetic radiation, EMR, warning that the very gadgets designed to simplify lives may be quietly compromising peoples’ wellbeing.

The former Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, raised the alarm recently during a presentation on wellness products by QNET’s Amezcua brand.

Drawing attention to Nigeria’s troubling life expectancy figures, Prof. Adebayo linked many modern-day health issues to increasingly artificial lifestyles and constant exposure to environmental stressors like electromagnetic radiation, EMR.

Adebayo lamented: “Nigeria’s life expectancy stands at just 54 years. “Compared to countries like Japan and China where life expectancy exceeds 80, we must ask: What are we doing wrong?”

Further research by a data firm, Macrotrends, reveals Nigeria’s life expectancy at birth for 2025 is projected at 56.36 years, up from 56.05 in 2024 and 54.46 in 2023.

However, other sources like Earth Database and Worldometer list the 2025 figure as 54.78 years (male: 54.45, female: 55.12).Given slight variations depending on the data source, it’s reasonable to say Nigeria’s current life expectancy is approximately 55 years.

Globally, life expectancy averages about 73.5 years, with Nigeria ranking among the lowest worldwide.

According to Prof. Adebayo, the World Bank confirms Nigeria’s average life expectancy remains among the lowest globally, hovering around 54 years as of 2023.

He noted: “In contrast, countries like Japan boast life expectancies of over 84 years.”

While factors such as poor healthcare infrastructure, poverty, and malnutrition have long been cited, Adebayo believes it’s time to factor in environmental and technological influences, especially for urban dwellers that now live almost entirely indoors.

He said: “We move from air-conditioned rooms to air-conditioned cars, then to air-conditioned offices, all without sunlight exposure.

“Our forefathers lived longer, walked under the sun, interacted with nature, and didn’t carry gadgets emitting harmful radiation 24/7.”

Electromagnetic radiation: The silent culprit

One of the focal points of the presentation was electromagnetic radiation; invisible waves emitted by electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, routers, and even smart TVs. While most people are unaware that daily exposure to these frequencies is increasing, it does not water down the unknown long-term consequences.

Adebayo demonstrated this using an electrosmog meter to measure radiation levels from a common Wi-Fi router and a smartphone. The results were shocking, radiation levels spiked into the red zone, signaling dangerous emissions.

He warned: “These devices are supposed to be placed far from where we sit or sleep. Yet we keep them right next to us, even under our pillows.”

Recent studies back this up. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified radiofrequency EMFs as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” Other research links prolonged EMF exposure to symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and in some cases, neurological effects.

In Nigeria, where tech adoption is rapidly increasing, mobile subscriptions have surged to 172.4 million in March 2025 and broadband penetration is almost at 50 percent, the risks are rising with little public awareness or regulation.

Science-backed solution

To counteract these threats, QNET has introduced a suite of Amezcua wellness products designed to mitigate environmental harm.

These include: Bio Disc 3: A glass disc infused with proprietary natural frequencies that structure water into a hexagonal form, H3O2, making it more bioavailable to the body.

Bio Light 3: A therapeutic device using red, green, blue, and white lights to support cell regeneration, joint healing, and vitamin D activation.

Chi Pendant 4: A wearable made of copper and natural frequencies, designed to shield the body from EMF and boost its biofield.

eGuard X: A sleek sticker device for gadgets that claims to convert harmful EMF into beneficial frequencies, creating a safer digital environment.

According to Adebayo, these products are based on quantum physics and energy resonance technology, fields still considered fringe by some mainstream scientists but increasingly explored in wellness circles.

He clarified: “It’s not a replacement for medicine. But it’s a preventive health solution, a way to guard against the unseen forces we’ve normalized.”

As the digital economy expands and 5G networks roll out in some Nigerian cities, awareness of the hidden health risks of constant device usage is lagging. Most Nigerians are unaware of EMR or how to protect themselves, especially among younger, tech-savvy populations glued to their phones.

Adebayo recounted: “Some of my students didn’t believe me until we tested their phones. The radiation levels were off the charts.”

Even more troubling, EMR may be contributing to issues like anxiety, hyperactivity, and even infertility, all of which are on the rise, according to various health reports.

While more scientific validation is needed for energy-based wellness products, Prof. Adebayo’s message is clear: prevention matters.

He advises people to take basic steps, avoid sleeping with phones nearby, take daily sun exposure for vitamin D, use earphones instead of pressing phones to the ear, and consider devices like Chi Pendant and eGuard X for added protection.

As Nigeria races to digitize its economy and lifestyle, perhaps it’s time we also recalibrate our relationship with nature and technology. The comforts of the digital age may be stealing from our longevity, and the earlier we respond, the better.

Did you know?

*Nigeria’s average screen time per day is now estimated at seven hours, according to Statista.

*Children under 10 are being introduced to EMF-heavy gadgets without adequate protective measures.

*5G networks, though faster, emit more radiation due to their higher frequency bands.

Tips for digital age

*Keep gadgets at least one meter away when sleeping.

*Spend 20 minutes in natural sunlight daily to boost vitamin D.

*Use EMF-shielding tools like pendants, stickers, or specialized clothing.

*Limit screen time and encourage tech breaks every hour.