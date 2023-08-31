A’Ibom Assembly to reactivate taskforce to tackle fake drugs, quackery

Akwa Ibom House of Assembly

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has assured that it would work out modalities to reactivate the State taskforce to check the sales of Counterfeit and Fake drugs, and other unwholesome practices in the State.

The Speaker of the House, Elder Udeme Otong gave the assurance yesterday when the leadership of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Akwa Ibom State branch, paid him a courtesy visit at the Assembly complex, Udoudoma Avenue, Uyo.

Otong stressed that the 8th Assembly was ready and willing to partner the leadership of the PSN in the fight against the sales of counterfeit drugs in the state.

His words: “We used to have a taskforce on counterfeit and fake drugs. The current administration in the state is very serious and won’t tolerate unprofessionalism, especially, regarding the health of the people.

“I want to assure you that the taskforce will be reactivated. Thankfully, the Chairman, House Committee on Health is here. We’ll write officially to the Governor and also come up with legislations that will address issues of counterfeit drugs and quackery in Akwa Ibom State.

“I know there are Patent medicine dealers, but they are not supposed to dispense On The Counter (OTC) drugs. We must ensure that approved drugs are sold from registered pharmacists”

The Speaker while thanking the team for the visit, reiterated his assurance that the State Assembly under his watch would collaborate with all health professionals in the state to address the menace of sales and distribution of fake drugs.

Speaking earlier, the President of PSN, Akwa Ibom State Branch, Pharm. Abasiama Uwat, after congratulating the Speaker on his position, called for more internship centres to be set up in the state to cater for young Pharmacists.

She lamented the upsurge in kidney ailments in the state as a result of consumption of fake and adulterated drugs, calling on the State House of Assembly to formulate a Law that would assist in tackling the menace.

No fewer than 13 State Legislators were present during the courtesy visit, among who were Moses Essien (Ibiono Ibom), Lawrence Udoide (Ini), Precious Selong (Urue Offong/Oruko), Prince Ukpong Akpabio (Essien Udim), Uduakobong Ekpoufot (Etinan) and Prince Aniefiok Attah (Nsit Atai).

Others were Jerry Otu (Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara), Ubong Attah (Ibesikpo Asutan), Dr. Itoro Etim (Uruan), Mfon Idung (Ika/Etim Ekpo), Kenim Onofiok (Oron/Udung Uko) and Eric Akpan (Nsit Ibom).