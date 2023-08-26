A new beginning begins with you

By Funmi Komolafe

We are told in 2 Corinthians 5 vs. 17 (KJV): “ Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things have passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

When a new thing manifests, it ushers in a new beginning.

We all desire new things. New things signal a break from the past. It ushers in joy.

Brethren, it doesn’t matter the level that we are, there is a higher step that can give us greater joy, satisfaction and fulfillment.

Often times, we are unable to effect changes in our lives on our own. Physical strength isn’t always enough.

No wonder Sister Hannah while praising God for her new status of motherhood said in 1st Samuel2 vs. “…… for by strength shall no man prevail”.

Brethren she simply said, your strength would never be enough to save you or bring you from sorrow to joy.

Do you wonder why she said, this? Hannah is a testimony that when God closes a womb, no man, no doctor can open it. Only the Almighty God that shuts can open.

When the forces of darkness shut a woman’s womb, they never willingly open it.

They never show mercy.

Once these evil forces have a hold on a person’s life be it in the area of child- bearing, business or any in any other area of life, that person would remain in their captivity for as long as they want. They do not know mercy.

This is the reason why anyone in any kind of bondage should run to the Saviour, JESUS.

It is only the LORD that can deliver a victim from the forces of darkness.

Jesus himself said, in Luke 4 vs. 18 : “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised”.

When a couple have been married for years without biological children having spent a lot of money on tests that produced no results, they are likely to be brokenhearted. When a man or a woman is of marriageable age and remains unmarried or even when one works hard and his living standard is not improved, such a person is likely to have been bound by the forces of darkness.

These forces are human beings connected to evil powers. They derive pleasure from the sufferings and pains of others but God is able to bring all their efforts to naught.

This is why anyone who visits an herbalist, or prophet- herbalist ( apologies to Pastor Gbenga Oso of Laughter Foundation International Ministry), such a person is wasting his or her time.

Darkness can never overshadow darkness. Only Light can overshadow darkness.

John 8 vs. 12 states: “ Then Jesus spake again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life”.

Brethren, I do not know what is makes your life incomplete but whatever it is, prepare yourself for a new beginning.

Do not ever think of suicide. It doesn’t solve any problem, rather, it is a fast lane to hell.

Brethren, walking out of a marriage because it is yet to produce biological children is the devil’s route to ensure you never have a new beginning.

Do not walk out. Rather, stand firm together and hold on to God.

Couples in this situation, must strive to be closer rather than move further apart. The more they move apart with disagreements, bitterness etc. the more they pave way for the devil. It is when this happens that the man begins to give in to people who would tell him to go and have another woman elsewhere assuring him that it would be a secret kept from his wife.

Temptation may also come for the woman when her friends and relations begin to tell her to have a secret lover that can impregnate her to have a child.

Brethren, the only way to ward off these evil thoughts or ungodly pieces of advice is to hold on to God in faith.

I’ll share with you a part of the sermon of Pastor Olaolu Abioye of R.C.C.G on a new beginning.

He identified some steps to a new beginning.

First, is the Word of God. I ask how conversant are you with the Word of God?

Why not avoid those Watt Sapp groups and social media that add no value to your life but take a good part of your time and create time to read the word of God?.

You need to take time to study what God said about childbearing. Read and pray with it as often as you can until your spirit picks it. Once that happens, a miracle is bound to manifest.

How do I know? It is written in Isaiah 55 vs.11: “So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it”.

When you both create time to pray regularly with the Word concerning that situation, it is bound to change at a point. Most likely at a time when you least expect.

The second step that Pastor Abioye mentioned is – The touch of God.

Brethren, the study of the word of God and your regular prayer moves your closer to God and God closer to you.

When God is closer to you, you are likely to receive the touch of God.

The story of the encounter of Jesus with a blind man in Bethsaida gives us an idea of the touch of God.

Mark 8 vs. 23-25: “ And he took the blind man by the hand, and led him out of the town; and when he had spit on his eyes, and put his hands upon him, he asked him if he saw ought.

And he looked up, and said, I see men as trees, walking.

After that he put his hands again upon his eyes, and made him look up: and he as restored, and saw every man clearly”.

You want to ask, why didn’t he see immediately? It may be that the faith of the blind man wasn’t high enough or that the forces that made him blind were very wicked demons. But let’s not lose track of what happened. Jesus restored his sight gradually.

This simply means that your new beginning may happen in stages.

Irregular monthly period may need to be regularized first. It could also mean that low sperm count would have to be boosted first. Only God decides the method he wants to use for you to have a new beginning. What is important is that the Lord picks you out and touches you.

I’ll share with you a testimony of a lady who was barren for about 15 years. A friend invited her to Laughter Foundation. While praise worship was going on, she felt a touch on her shoulder. She looked back. Behind her, she saw a couple deep in praise worship so she was sure it wasn’t either of them.

That month. She took in and carried the baby to term and gave birth to a baby boy.

She had a new beginning with the birth of a baby boy that she named Samuel.

God can touch you in your dream. I pray for you, the hand of God would touch you soon in Jesus name.

Begin a new beginning with a new attitude towards God and the things of God.

Remember September Holy Ghost Night of RCCG holding at Redemption City if for couples waiting on the Lord for children. Don’t miss it