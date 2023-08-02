2 killed as gunmen attack pipeline security team in Ogoni

By Daniel Abia

Port Harcourt —The Ogoni community of Bodo in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State has again been thrown into mourning, following the killing of two youths attached to a team assigned to provide security surveillance to the oil spill in the community.

Names of the casualties are Wisdom Pilla and Barioma Dutu.

Five others, who sustained bullet wounds in the attack include Charles Saago, Tombari Akere, Lekaga Agbi, Oliver Nyimaage and Barinem Pigalo.

Coordinator of Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, in Gokana kingdom, Celestine Viula, who confirmed the killing, said the community reported the matter to the divisional police officer in Gokana but nothing has been done.

Viula explained that the youths had been mandated by the community to keep watch over a recent oil spill site pending the completion of investigations into the cause of the spill and repairs on the affected pipeline.

He said, about 2a.m., on August 26, the youths were attacked by some gunmen, leading to two deaths while others sustained gunshot injuries.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, in his reaction condemned the attack, describing it as barbaric, adding that the incident was very painful and unfortunate.

Nsuke said: “The incident wouldn’t have happened if not for the presence of Shell’s pipelines in the community.

“The latest shooting resulting in two deaths is very barbaric and we strongly condemn these acts of violence. My heart goes to the families of those who have suffered pains and lost loved ones in this incident.”

Grace Iringe-Koko, police public relations officer of the state command did not respond to calls to her mobile phone.