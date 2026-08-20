Oil Resumption: MOSOP assures Ogonis of fair deal in FG talks

…faults KAGOTE allegations, explains leadership changes

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has assured the people of Ogoni of a fair outcome from its ongoing dialogue with the Federal Government on the resumption of oil operations in the area.

The assurance followed concerns raised by the leadership of the Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme (KAGOTE) group over the composition and activities of the Ogoni Dialogue Committee (ODC).

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke, gave the assurance on Thursday at a Steering Committee meeting of the socio-cultural organisation.

Nsuke said the Ogoni people had pursued a peaceful resolution to their grievances with the Federal Government for more than three decades, adding that the ongoing dialogue represented a significant opportunity to achieve lasting peace and development in the area.

“For over 30 years, we have advocated for a peaceful resolution of the Ogoni conflicts. I am glad that the dialogue is ongoing and it is going well.

“I am also very optimistic that we will strike a good deal from the process,” he said.

He described the dialogue as an outcome of the Ogoni people’s commitment to non-violent struggle, urging other parts of the country facing similar grievances to pursue peaceful means rather than armed resistance.

Nsuke’s position contrasts with allegations by the President of KAGOTE, Chief Lesi Maol, who had accused some members of the ODC of using the office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to short-change the Ogoni people.

Maol had alleged that some individuals were improperly introduced into the dialogue committee, while jobs, contracts and other benefits expected to accrue to Ogoni communities were being diverted by persons allegedly exploiting their connections with the NSA.

However, Nsuke dismissed the concerns, saying the dialogue had received broad acceptance among Ogoni stakeholders and remained focused on resolving longstanding grievances.

He said the process was important because it had provided an avenue for peaceful engagement, encouraged non-violent struggle and placed the interests of the people at the centre of efforts to accelerate development in Ogoni.

“The Ogoni dialogue process is significant for several reasons. It has gained overwhelming acceptance as a pathway to resolve the Ogoni problem and that is very important.

“Secondly, it is an encouragement for non-violent struggles. Thirdly, it is people-centred and designed to accelerate development in Ogoni,” he said.

The MOSOP president commended Ogoni people for embracing peace and supporting the dialogue process, describing the decision to engage the Federal Government as one of the most important steps in the community’s decades-long search for peace, development and a new beginning.

In a related development, the MOSOP Steering Committee, the organisation’s highest decision-making organ, elected three new officials to fill vacant positions.

Those elected were Chief Nwale Emereonwi as Deputy President, Mr Kpoobari Gbidum as Assistant Secretary-General and Gbene (Hon.) Lekue Zini as President of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP).

Nsuke said the new officials emerged after a careful assessment of the candidates presented for the respective positions.

He congratulated the newly elected leaders, noting that their emergence was long overdue following the departure of the former occupants of the positions.