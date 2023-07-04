Women-only finance community empower women with tech

By Etop Ekanem

One of Nigeria’s largest women-only finance communities, FinTribe, recently partnered three female tech communities to host an online training programme with the theme “The Woman in Tech and Her Money”.

According to a statement, the founder of FinTribe, Jennifer Awirigwe, popularly known as Financial Jennifer, said the event, which held in Lagos on June 30 and had close to 2,000 techy female sign-ups who were eager to learn, unlearn and relearn.

Awirigwe partnering mentioned the names of the communities to include Web3Ladies, Learnify Africa and Digital Witch communities.

The certified financial educator reiterated that there’s a need for women to be financially independent and to do that requires educating them on how to navigate the path which was why she founded FinTribe, a women-only finance platform. A Community of 4,000+ African women saving, investing and building wealth together.

“In my session, I spoke on the need for women to be intentional with their finances, Ways to build multiple income streams, practical savings tips as well different investments women can take advantage of to build wealth.” she added.

Beyond training the women, some of the participants won laptops sponsored by Optimus by Afrinvest, a leading fintech platform.

Speaking more on the Training, Financial Jennifer stated: “Aside from acquiring skills and making money, proper management of finances is a challenge women face today. The financial literacy created an opportunity to equip the participants with money management skills, which not only impacts on the individual lives but also a ripple effect on families, communities, and the broader economy.

“At FinTribe, we envision an army of more empowered African women who are intentional with their finances, leveraging the power of community. She noted, while calling on more women to join the community through the official social media handle.