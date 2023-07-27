Why I declined Adeleke’s board chairman’s appointment — Aregbesola’s associate

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state, Rasaq Salinsile has disclosed that he declined his appointment by Governor Ademola Adeleke as Chairman of the Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM Board.

Governor Adeleke had earlier this month announced the appointment of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen for non-statutory boards on the state and Salinsile, a member of the defence The Osun Progressives, TOP, was announced as the Chairman TESCOM.

However, a few days later while issuing a statement announcing the names of Special Advisers, the Governor announced another person, Tope Adeyemi, as the TESCOM chairman.

It was also noticed that Salinsile, an associate of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, was not at the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

When contacted on Thursday, Salinsile said he declined the appointment for personal reasons.

“I am telling you now that I declined the board chairman to which I was appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke for personal reasons” he said.