Sanwo-Olu rallies LGs for cleanliness contest, insists on Lagos monthly sanitation

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

​The Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to launch a state-wide cleanliness competition across all 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), aimed at driving community-led environmental hygiene and recognizing the cleanest localities in the state.

​Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu announced the initiative on Saturday, during the monthly environmental sanitation monitoring exercise for the October in Ikorodu, marking the seventh monthly cleanup since the initiative resumed in March, where she also strongly defended the relevance of the monthly exercise against public criticism.

Also, in a simultaneous event held in Ikeja Local Government Area, the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, issued a stern warning to residents against dumping waste into canals and drainage channels, cautioning that the illegal practice severely threatens public sanitation and heightens the risk of flash flooding across the state.

Agoro was accompanied by the chairman of Ikeja Local Government Area, Akeem Olalekan Dauda, popularly called AKOD and other executive members of the council.

​Sanwo-Olu expressed satisfaction with the high level of community participation and environmental standard observed along major roads and commercial hubs in Ikorodu.

​”I am very impressed. I noticed that they have taken our environmental sanitation very seriously. While we were coming, I was looking at the cleanliness along the roads, especially in the market spaces,” Mrs Sanwo-Olu stated.

​Highlighting the early turnout of young residents, waste management crews, traffic officers, and traditional leaders, she added: “Importantly, we noticed our children; they had been here since 6:00 a.m. They had been cleaning even before I came.The LAWMA staff were also working, and the sweepers were outside. All hands were on deck.”

​Challenging Ikorodu residents to sustain the momentum and aim for top honours in the upcoming council-wide competition, Mrs Sanwo-Olu urged residents to embrace hygiene as a daily routine rather than a monthly obligation.

​”My message to them is that they should keep Lagos clean and not only wait till we have our environmental sanitation day. but make sure that Ikorodu comes first in the competition ahead.

“All the local governments will take part, and they will announce the best or the cleanest environment in Lagos very soon,” she said.

​Addressing public debates questioning the necessity of the monthly sanitation exercise, the First Lady dismissed claims that the program wastes state resources. She likened the recurring exercise to mandatory pre-flight safety briefings on commercial airlines.

​”It might seem unnecessary to some people, but the awareness is a continuous exercise. It is just like when you enter a plane; every time you enter the plane, they remind you, whether you are in first class or economy class, to fasten your seat belts

“So, it is a continuous exercise. There will always be teething problems, but we will overcome them,” Sanwo-Olu explained.

​She called on residents to replicate the civic effort within their immediate households, schools, markets, and local wards to ensure a healthier state ecosystem.

Also, Agoro, called on local governments bosses and community leaders to actively mobilize residents to improve environmental standards in their domains.

​He stressed that maintaining environmental hygiene requires continuous civic commitment.

Agoro stated that officials personally observed residents discarding refuse into local waterways during the exercise.

While the Ministry of the Environment has been alerted to clear the clogged channels and plans are being drawn up with drainage authorities to reconstruct key infrastructure in affected areas, Agoro warned that engineering solutions will fail if indiscriminate waste disposal continues.

​Dauda, noted that local authorities are actively conducting awareness campaigns to curb illegal dumping.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for maintaining the monthly sanitation schedule, highlighting its role in fostering community accountability.

The cleanup operations in Ikeja covered key corridors, including Onilekere Street, Saidu Street, Olumo Street, Ijesha Close, and Olukoyi Street.