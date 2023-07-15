What will force me to go under the knife — Daniella Nsisong

Actress Daniella Nsisong

By Benjamin Njoku

Many female celebrities decide to go under the knife for different reasons. While some do so to enhance their beauties, others undertake the dangerous venture for a role in a movie.

But rising actress Daniella Nsisong has a different perception about going under the knife. For the busty actress, “one man’s meat is another man’s poison.”

In a chat with NollyNow, the Akwa-Ibom-born actress said she has no problem with those that decide to go under the knife.

As adults, according to her, they are free to choose what they want to do with their bodies.

According to the actress, in exception of childbirth or ill health, nothing else will pressure her to go under the knife.

“I can’t be pressured into anything. I only do what I want and my fans are smart enough to respect and support my decision,” the actress enthused.

Asked if she would agree to go under the knife for a movie role, the actress frowned at the question, saying “My life is more important than anything else.” .

“I can’t trade it for anything. I can’t endure pain, if my body doesn’t suit your casting, give the role to another actor. I will wait for the one that befits my looks,” Nsisong added.