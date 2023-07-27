Video: Rema walks off stage in Atlanta over disapproval with venue

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has refused to perform in Atlanta, USA, on Thursday, citing the venue’s terrible condition.

Rema is currently on his Raves and Roses North America tour after a successful tour in India.

In a disappointing turn of events, the singer was captured in a video saying the concert would not go on, citing safety concerns and ‘disrespect’ for the fans and Afrobeats.

“We don’t move like this; Afrobeats is way too big to move like this. I don’t take no rubbish and I respect my fans.”

He also announced a reschedule of the show before walking off the stage.

“I’m going to reschedule this show [because] they have disrespected me and disrespected Afrobeats by treating you guys like this. I love you.”