US federal aviation certifies testing of flying vehicle

The Federal Aviation Administration has certified for testing a vehicle that a California startup describes as a flying car – the first fully electric vehicle that can both fly and travel on roads to receive the approval of the United States government.

The company Alef Automotive disclosed that its flying vehicle and aircraft dubbed the “Model A,” is the first flying vehicle that is drivable on public roads and able to park like a normal car.

According to CNN, it also has vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, with the capacity to carry one or two occupants and will have a road range of 200 miles and a flying range of 110 miles.

The company said it is expected to sell the vehicle for $300,000 each with the first delivery by projected for the end of 2025.

The FAA confirmed that it has issued the company a special airworthiness certificate, allowing for limited purposes that include exhibition, research and development.

Numerous companies are working on all-electric vertical take-offs and landings (VTOLs), which stand for vehicle takeoff and landing aircraft.

The FAA said that Alef is “not the first aircraft of its kind” to get a special airworthiness certificate.

However, Alef noted that its vehicle is different because of its ability to function both on roads and in the air, to appear like a normal car and to park in a normal parking space.

“We’re excited to receive this certification from the FAA. It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a one-small step for planes, one giant step for cars,” said Jim Dukhovny, the CEO of Alef.

CNN reported that the company’s website said the flying car will be a certified as a “low speed vehicle,” which means it won’t be able to go faster than about 25 miles per hour on a paved road.

“The assumption is that, if a driver needs a faster route, a driver will use Alef’s flight capabilities,” the company posted on the site.