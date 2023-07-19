UK medical tribunal acquits Nigerian doctor, Olufunmilayo of rape charge levelled by ex-girlfriend 

The United Kingdom Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has exonerated Nigerian-born medical doctor Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya of rape and abusive relationship allegations levelled against him by his ex-girlfriend and fellow doctor, Bola Aseyan.

MPTS cleared Ogunsanya, who is also a social media influencer of all the allegations which were brought against him in 2022.

Aseyan had dragged Ogunsanya to the UK Metropolitan Police on allegations of rape but he was cleared after investigation as the police noted that they that the allegations were ungrounded.

Not satisfied with the police decision, Aseyan filed a complaint against the UK’s General Medical Council (GMC) in 2020 against him and the GMC referred the matter to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service.

Documents from the tribunal released Wednesday morning disclosed that Ogunsanya was cleared of the charges and layers of investigation could not establish any wrongdoing against him.

Consequently, the panel said Ogunsanya’s professional record and ability to continue medical practice in the UK have not been impaired.

“As the facts have not been found proved it therefore follows that Dr Ogunsanya’s fitness to practise is not impaired,” the panel said in its July 19, 2023 verdict.

Reacting to the ruling, Nigerian human rights lawyer, Inihebe Effiong said, “It is important to state that the standard of proof at the Tribunal which resulted in their findings was based on a balance of probability; and not proved beyond reasonable doubt. This is very significant because it shows that the allegation had no iota of merit or credibility.

“This latest vindication of Funmi is a victory for all victims of false accusations of sexual misconduct. As one of the lawyers to Funmi in Nigeria, I’m excited by the outcome of the case at the Medical Tribunal.

“The false accuser, Dr Bolanle Aseyan, is currently facing both civil and criminal lawsuits in Nigeria for her actions. No one should have to go through what Funmi has ensured these past years. False rape allegations should never be trivialized. It is evil and despicable.

“Funmi is doing well and he sends his regards to all those who have stood by him and believed in his innocence. Like I have always said, history will vindicate the just.

“It is pertinent to stress that Dr Funmi has not only been exonerated of rape, he has also been exonerated of sexual abuse and emotional abuse falsely levelled against him by his ex.”