ICYMI: How Nigerian-born UK-based doctor discovered frogs could treat diabetes 

By Biodun Busari

Nigerian-born medical researcher resident in the United Kingdom, Dr Opeolu Ojo, at the University of Wolverhampton, England has helped in the discovery of using frogs to treat Type 2 diabetes.

Ojo explored the effects of combining the molecule produced by the frog with an existing component of a type 2 diabetes drug.

According to Express and Star News, medical researchers at the University of Wolverhampton spearheaded by Ojo found that a protein produced by the East Asian bullfrog (Hoplobatrachus rugulosus) was effective at boosting insulin production and improving glucose tolerance in mice.

Ojo, a Biochemistry don, presented the new medical research findings on Thursday at the Diabetes United Kingdom Professional conference.

The report revealed that people with Type 2 diabetes do not produce enough insulin, which can lead to dangerously high blood sugar levels, indicating those with the condition often require some form of medication.

Ojo said, “Our research has uncovered great potentials of peptides from amphibian skin secretions, particularly their potential clinical use as novel agents for treating Type 2 diabetes.

“By combining these peptides with some of the molecules that our body produces naturally, our desire is to create a safe and powerful alternative to current anti-diabetic medications which have many challenges, including their side effects and the ability to restore the body’s ability to control blood glucose.”

Dr Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK, added: “This innovative research has identified the untapped potential of a molecule secreted by frogs, that could boost existing type 2 diabetes drugs, which could lead to new and improved type 2 diabetes treatment options.

“We look forward to further research to explore how this exciting new combination treatment could be used to help people living with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels and potentially reduce their risk of serious diabetes-related complications.”